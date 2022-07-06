Three men sought for questioning in death of man, 51, during Bronx street clash

The NYPD is asking the public’s help tracking down three men after a 51-year-old man was killed during a confrontation on a Bronx street, police said Wednesday.

The victim was found lying on the ground unconscious on W. 230th St. near Heath Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights about 6:15 a.m. June 25 after a witness called 911 reporting a robbery in progress. Two or three of his teeth had been knocked out.

Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital with face and head trauma. He clung to life there for a week before dying Saturday. His name has not been released because his family has not been notified of his death.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of three men wanted for questioning. The video shows the men getting out of a maroon Kia Optima and walking down the block where the victim was killed.

They are later seen walking back to the car and driving off. The vehicle was spotted on W. 207th St. later that day, cops said.

The city Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their car, which has New Jersey plate D19-NWB, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.