Three men will spend several years in prison for roles in fatal 2020 Conway shooting

Three men were convicted and sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles a fatal 2020 shooting in Conway.

Che Ransom, 20, Don Brown, 20 and Travontae Mitchell, 19, all of Conway, were found guilty following a trial that started Monday. All three defendants were on trial at the same time.

Each were convicted of murder and three counts each of attempted murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jamie Johnson, who was shot to death near D Street on September 12, 2020.

They were sentenced to 45 years for murder and 30 for attempted murder, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

Another man charged in the killing was Tronahz Whittington, 20, of Conway, who was found guilty of murder by a jury in March and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

“I am pleased that we got justice for Jamie Johnson and his family in this case through a collaboration of work by Horry County Police and Conway Police, as well as the brave citizens of Horry County who assisted in these convictions,” Nancy Livesay, assistant solicitor, said in a release. “We hope these latest convictions assist Mr. Johnson’s family in finding some closure.”

Two other men are facing charges for this case, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.