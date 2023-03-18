Three men stabbed following an argument at a Sanger bar. Where the suspect was found

Three men were taken to a hospital Friday evening after they were stabbed at Sanger bar.

The stabbing happened about 7:30 p.m. at the Hideaway Bar in the 1300 block of 12th Street in Sanger where officers found the three men with stab wounds to the upper body.

One man was stabbed in the head.

The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sanger Police Sgt. Henry Diaz said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He was later located two blocks from the bar.

He was arrested and booked into Fresno County jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said there was an argument that led up to the stabbing. It’s unknown what type of weapon the suspect used.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-875-8521.