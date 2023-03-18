Three men stabbed, one fatally, during Brooklyn family gathering: NYPD

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when a fun-filled family celebration turned violent, police said.

The three victims were attending a “family party” at an event space on Knickerbocker Ave. near Flushing Ave. in East Williamsburg about 3 a.m. when a bloody knife fight broke out, cops said.

Cops called to the scene found a 24-year-old man stabbed in the neck. A second man, 26, had been stabbed in the chest.

EMS rushed both men to Elmhurst Hospital, where the younger man died. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The older victim was expected to survive.

At around the same time, a 21-year-old man involved in the fight showed up at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center also suffering stab wounds to the chest. He remained in serious condition Saturday morning.

The attackers ran off, cops said. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Cops were scouring the commercial strip Saturday morning for witnesses and video footage that can help them identify a potential suspect.