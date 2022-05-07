Three men steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, MPD says
Three men are wanted after stealing washing detergent from a Dollar General in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Around 6:10 p.m. on May 6, police responded to a shoplifting at the store on 3636 North Watkins Street.
MPD said the three suspects entered the business and stole six hundred dollars worth of washing detergent.
The suspects fled in a 2011 Chevy Tahoe, police said.
According to police, that same car has been observed in other shopliftings, including one that happened on April 25, at 2743 North Watkins Street a family dollar.
The estimated value of all thefts is twenty-five hundred dollars, police said.
If you have any information regarding these cases contact Sgt Martin or Sgt Williams with Austin Peay General Investigations at 901-636-3203.
