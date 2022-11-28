Three men steal cell phones from Best Buy, police say

Nov. 28—One man is in custody and two others are being sought, accused of stealing more than $3,000 in electronic equipment from Best Buy in Richland Township in February after cutting the security cable, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Imari Christion Toussaint, 20, of Hampton, Virginia, with retail theft, conspiracy to comment retail theft and theft by unlawful taking. He was pick up on an arrest warrant.

According to the complaint affidavit, Toussaint and two other men wearing masks entered Best Buy on Town Centre Drive on Feb. 2, carrying wire cutters. After browsing the merchandise, the trio cut the security cord attached to multiple display IPhones and left with the items, police allege.

The three men ran from the store with $3,641 in merchandise, the affidavit said.

Toussaint was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.