Three men stole iPhones, more from Apple store in Nanuet as customers watched, police say

Police are looking for three men who brazenly stole tech products from the Apple store in Nanuet as customers and workers watched.

Clarkstown police said three masked men entered the Apple Store Tuesday at The Shops at Nanuet at about 2:05 p.m. and began taking iPhones, iPads and MacBooks from the displays.

Video posted to Facebook shows customers and employees of the store calling police as the men ripped the technology off the display stands.

Apple Store in Nanuet. Clarkstown PD looking for 3 suspects who fled Posted by Rockland buff on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Police say the men fled the scene in a gray BMW. They were described in a news release as 16 to 25 years old, all in masks. Two were seen wearing dark clothing and one was seen in all gray clothing.

Officers said they found two backpacks on a nearby street that contained electronics, possibly from the theft.

Clarkstown police request that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage should call the Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840.

Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can do so using the Rockland County District Attorney Tip 411 line by texting the keyword 'ROCKLANDCODA,' followed by a space and your tip information to 847411 or through the RocklandCo DA App.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police looking for suspects in Apple store theft in Nanuet