Three men who targeted, robbed over 70 Asian women in the Bay Area have been charged

On Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against three men connected to a series of robberies that targeted over 70 Asian women across the Bay Area.



The details: Derje Blanks, 23, and Anthony Robinson, 24, were arrested on Sept. 8, according to CBS San Francisco. While attempting to flee the authorities, Robinson reportedly injured a 2-year-old child and the child’s father in a car collision.



The third suspect, Cameron Moody, 27, was arrested in Union City on Friday. The arrest concluded a multi-jurisdictional investigation that was launched in late 2020.

Robinson allegedly told police after his arrest that the “age of the people [he] was taking things from did not matter as long as they were Asian,” NBC Bay Area reported.

The crime spree, which included robberies and purse snatching, was committed throughout San Jose, San Pablo, Hayward, East Palo Alto, Newark, San Leandro, Fremont, Campbell, Dublin and Milpitas.

Evidence collected showed that the defendants targeted the victims based on their race as they "believed that Asian women don’t use banks" and only carried cash, with Robinson allegedly telling police, “Asian people do not use banks, all I’m gonna say.” They also allegedly used derogatory slurs while referring to their targets, SF Gate reported.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged the suspects with over 70 counts of felony robbery with additional hate crime enhancements.







The 3 suspects arrested:

Anthony Robinson, of Stockton.

Derje Blanks, of San Jose.

Cameron Moody, of East Palo Alto.

Robinson being held without bail.

Blanks bail set at $500k.

Moody will be in court next week. pic.twitter.com/Eb0bmQM310



Their M.O.: The suspects would allegedly wait for their female victims to get inside their vehicle, open the car’s door or smash the windows, and then take their purses.



Security footage released by the SJPD showed the suspects snatching a purse from a woman’s car.

The DA’s office said some of the victims suffered injuries from the incidents as the suspects “pulled or wrestled to the ground” the women.







3 men arrested for more than 70 alleged robberies across the Bay Area, where they targetted Asian-American women outside of banks, casinos, and Asian markets. @SanJosePD led yearlong multi-county investigation. Story at 5 on @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/5kwCBousZi

Those with information are asked to contact the SJPD at (408) 277-4166.



Featured Image SJPD via @NBCian

