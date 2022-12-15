Three men tied to Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot sentenced to prison

Three Michigan men tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer received lengthy prison terms Thursday.

Pete Musico, 45, was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars. His son-in-law, 28-year-old Joe Morrison, will serve at least ten years prison time. A third man, Paul Bellar, 22, received a six year sentence. All three men can be detained for a maximum of 42 years.

The antigovernment trio was convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act. They’re all members of a militia called Wolverine Watchmen, which prosecutors said practiced paramilitary drills.

The mastermind of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, will also be sentenced this month. Prosecutors are asking for the 39-year-old conspirator to be handed a life sentence. He and an ally were found guilty of conspiracy. Two other men charged in connection with planning to take Whitmer from her vacation home pleaded guilty and another pair were acquitted.

That plan was foiled by FBI agents in October 2020, weeks before national elections. In total, 14 people were arrested after federal agents infiltrated the group and spent months documenting its activities. Defense attorneys for Musico, Morrison and Bellar argued their clients had cut ties with Fox before he began scheming in late summer to abduct the Democratic governor. Bellar moved from Michigan to South Carolina in July and was “clueless” to Fox’s plan, his lawyer contends.

None of the men sentenced Thursday were with Fox when he cased Whitmer’s second home in late August. They were also not participants in a September training session inside a Luther, Mich. “shoot house.”

“In this country, you are allowed to talk the talk but you only get convicted if you walk the walk,” an attorney for Musico argued unsuccessfully during trial.

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Michigan fueled the group’s anger toward the governor, who was not physically harmed in the failed plot.

After the plan to kidnap her was broken-up, Whitmer blamed then-president Donald Trump for emboldening right-wing extremism by “stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

While Trump was critical of Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic in her state, criminal complaints against the individuals arrested in connection to the plan to abduct her do not mention the former president.

Whitmer, a 51-year-old former prosecutor, assumed the governorship in Jan. 2019. She was elected to a second term in office last month.

With News Wire Services