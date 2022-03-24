Three men wanted from carjacking near UofM campus, police say

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help, to find three wanted men from a carjacking near the University of Memphis.

On Mar. 20, MPD responded to a carjacking at Patterson Street and Midland Avenue.

Officers were told that three men armed with handguns demanded a woman’s personal property when she exited her vehicle.

One of the suspects struck the woman with a handgun, police said.

Police also said the men fled the scene in the victims’ 2010 Toyota Camry.

The victims’ vehicle has been recovered.

Suspect #1 is a thin build, 18-25 years of age, wearing a black/gray jacket, blue jeans, and light-colored sandals.

Suspect #2 is a medium build, dark complexion, 18-25 years of age wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood and blue jeans.

Suspect #3 has a light complexion, 18-20 years of age wearing a gray shirt, black jacket, blue jogging pants, white socks, and black sandals.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this carjacking.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: