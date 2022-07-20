Three men wanted after cigarettes stolen, business damaged in burglary, police say

Three men are on the run after police say they broke into a Hickory Hill convenience store to steal cigarettes and caused “severe damage’ to the business.

Early Saturday morning on July 16, investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said three men broke into The Pull Thru in the 6200 block of Winchester Road.

Surveillance video showed them approach the business in a red Dodge Charger.

Police said a gray Dodge Charger acted as the lookout.

The men took tobacco products and caused severe damage to the business, police said.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

