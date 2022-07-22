Three men wanted in West Tennessee dog fighting investigation, sheriff says

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with their investigation into a dog fighting ring.

Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian Currie are wanted for the alleged fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in rural Haywood County.

Tod M. Currie is also wanted for possession of a still and the manufacture of alcoholic beverages.

(L to R) Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian Currie

The Haywood County Sheriff said that as more people are identified and evidence is developed, further arrests will be sought in connection with the investigation.

