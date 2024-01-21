Three men wounded, one critically, in Bronx shooting

Three men were wounded, one critically, when gunfire rang out in a Bronx building early Sunday, police said.

The victims were shot in a building on White Plains Road near E. 231st St. in Wakefield about 6:10 a.m.

A 25-year-old man shot in the chest, a 44-year-old man was blasted in the left leg and a third man, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was wounded in the groin, cops said.

Medics rushed all three men to Jacobi Medical Center, where the 25-year-old victim was in critical condition, police said. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests.

The NYPD’s 47th Precinct, where the gunplay took place, has seen two shootings this year through Jan. 14, according to NYPD stats. The precinct saw 11 homicides in all of 2023.