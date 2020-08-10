Three men wounded in shooting near Miami highway, and police are searching for clues

A police investigation is underway in Miami after three people were shot and wounded near Interstate 395.

Miami officers and paramedics responded to a call about a man shot in the area of Northwest First Place and 14th Street on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, officers say they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken by paramedics to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in stable condition.

Detectives later learned that another man who was shot took himself to Jackson and also is in stable condition.

Investigators say they are working to learn what led to the shooting. Police have not released details about the shooter.

Anyone who saw something or might have information that can help police with the investigation is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Assault’s Unit at 305-603-6940.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.