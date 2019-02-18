Three Metrics For Allahabad Bank (NSE:ALBK) You Should Know

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
The risk in investing in a small-cap business, accentuated by financial industry regulations, makes small-cap financial stocks like Allahabad Bank (NSE:ALBK) a complicated investment. ALBK operates in the financial services industry in IN with a market capitalisation of ₹61b. Since banks make money by reinvesting its customers’ deposits in the form of loans, poor economic growth will reduce the level of savings deposits and demand for loans, directly impacting the cash flows of these banks. Following the Financial Crisis in 2008, a set of reforms termed Basel III was enforced to bolster risk management, regulation, and supervision in the financial services industry. These reforms target banking regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. A bank’s financial position may rapidly deteriorate in an adverse macro event such as political instability which is why it is crucial to understand how well it manages its risks. Insufficient liquidity coupled with high levels of leverage may place Allahabad Bankin a risky position in the face of adverse headwinds. Today we will be measuring Allahabad Bank’s risk-taking behaviour by looking at three leverage and liquidity metrics.
See our latest analysis for Allahabad Bank
Is ALBK’s Leverage Level Appropriate?
Banks with high leverage are exposed to higher risks around its ability to repay debt. A bank’s leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets it holds compared to its own shareholders’ funds. Although financial companies will always have an elevated level of leverage for a sufficient capital buffer, Allahabad Bank’s ratio of less than the suitable maximum level of 20x, at 20.88x, is considered to be very cautious and prudent. This means the bank has a sensibly high level of equity compared to the level of debt it has taken on to maintain operations which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in unforeseen circumstances. If the bank needs to firm up its capital cushion, it has ample headroom to increase its debt level without deteriorating its financial position. The bank may ratchet up interest costs and deteriorate its financial position even more if it decides to further increase its debt level.
How Should We Measure ALBK’s Liquidity?
Since loans are relatively illiquid, we should know how much of the bank’s total assets are comprised of these loans. Usually, they should not be higher than 70% of total assets, consistent with Allahabad Bank’s case with a ratio of 60%. At this level of loan, the bank has preserved a sensible level between maintaining liquidity and generating interest income from the loan.
What is ALBK’s Liquidity Discrepancy?
ALBK profits by lending out its customers’ deposits as loans and charge an interest on the principle. Loans are generally fixed term which means they cannot be readily realized, however, customer deposits are liabilities which must be repaid on-demand and in short notice. The discrepancy between loan assets and deposit liabilities threatens the bank’s financial position. If an adverse event occurs, it may not be well-placed to repay its depositors immediately. Since Allahabad Bank’s loan to deposit ratio of 71% is within the sensible margin, below than the appropriate maximum of 90%, this level places the bank in a relatively safe liquidity position given it has not excessively lent out its deposits and has maintained a suitable level for compliance.
Next Steps:
Although the bank has maintained a high level of liquidity, its above-average level of debt relative to its equity may hinder its ability to repay its large pool of debtors in unforeseen circumstances. Allahabad Bank may be a riskier investment given its weak leverage management. We’ve only touched on operational risks for ALBK in this article. But as a stock investment, there are other fundamentals you need to understand. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:
- Historical Performance: What has ALBK’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.
- Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Allahabad Bank’s board and the CEO’s back ground.
- Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.