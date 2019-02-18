Three Metrics For Allahabad Bank (NSE:ALBK) You Should Know

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The risk in investing in a small-cap business, accentuated by financial industry regulations, makes small-cap financial stocks like Allahabad Bank (NSE:ALBK) a complicated investment. ALBK operates in the financial services industry in IN with a market capitalisation of ₹61b. Since banks make money by reinvesting its customers’ deposits in the form of loans, poor economic growth will reduce the level of savings deposits and demand for loans, directly impacting the cash flows of these banks. Following the Financial Crisis in 2008, a set of reforms termed Basel III was enforced to bolster risk management, regulation, and supervision in the financial services industry. These reforms target banking regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. A bank’s financial position may rapidly deteriorate in an adverse macro event such as political instability which is why it is crucial to understand how well it manages its risks. Insufficient liquidity coupled with high levels of leverage may place Allahabad Bankin a risky position in the face of adverse headwinds. Today we will be measuring Allahabad Bank’s risk-taking behaviour by looking at three leverage and liquidity metrics.

Is ALBK’s Leverage Level Appropriate?

Banks with high leverage are exposed to higher risks around its ability to repay debt. A bank’s leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets it holds compared to its own shareholders’ funds. Although financial companies will always have an elevated level of leverage for a sufficient capital buffer, Allahabad Bank’s ratio of less than the suitable maximum level of 20x, at 20.88x, is considered to be very cautious and prudent. This means the bank has a sensibly high level of equity compared to the level of debt it has taken on to maintain operations which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in unforeseen circumstances. If the bank needs to firm up its capital cushion, it has ample headroom to increase its debt level without deteriorating its financial position. The bank may ratchet up interest costs and deteriorate its financial position even more if it decides to further increase its debt level.

How Should We Measure ALBK’s Liquidity?

