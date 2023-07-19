Three Metro bus drivers assaulted over the weekend, two hospitalized

A Metro bus stops on Government Square. Three drivers were assaulted on Saturday in a string of apparently unconnected incidents, officials said.

Three Metro bus drivers were assaulted Saturday with two being hospitalized in a string of what appear to be unconnected incidents, Metro officials said.

Driver Arthur Phelps was beaten and accosted with racial slurs in Mount Washington just before 10 p.m., according to court documents.

Investigators said a passenger, Matthew Harkins, became angry when the driver said the wrong street name, started yelling slurs, broke a plexiglass partition on the bus and used it to attack the driver. Phelps was able to block a sharp edge from the shard from stabbing his chest.

Harkins is charged with felonious assault and vandalism. Police have classified the attack as an "anti-Black," bias-motivated incident.

A few hours earlier on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine, Benjamin Peterson was attacked, court documents state.

JB Privett is accused of hitting and kicking Peterson repeatedly. Court documents state the attack was captured on surveillance footage.

Privett is charged with felonious assault. Both he and Hawkins are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting trial.

A third driver suffered a "non-physical" assault on the same day on Vine Street near Saint Bernard, according to Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones. She said police are still searching for the suspect in that incident.

“Metro has zero tolerance for assaults against our operators and we are working closely with Cincinnati Police to do all we can to ensure the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment possible," Jones said. "The men and women who serve our community every day on the road deserve to not only be treated with respect and dignity, but to have the confidence that they can perform their duties without fear for their safety.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 3 Metro bus drivers assaulted, two hospitalized in weekend assaults