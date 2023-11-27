Three New Mexico residents die in crash near Plains, Texas

Three people died after a fatal crash near Plains on Saturday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, a 2021 Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market 769, toward the intersection with US 82. A 2023 Ford Edge was traveling southwest on US 82, heading toward the same intersection, according to the release.

The Jeep "failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign" at the intersection, and drove into the path of the Ford. The two vehicles collided about 14.9 miles southwest of Plains, according to the release.

The Jeep's driver, Gage Emijedio Sandoval, 20, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and the two passengers, Crystal Mendoza, 40, and Javier Esparza Quinonez, 43, both from Clovis, died at the site. Quinonez was the only one not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the Nor-Lea Hospital District in Lovington with serious injuries. The two child passengers were not injured.

