Three Middle Georgia men sentenced to multiple years in prison for federal gun charges

A judge sentenced three Middle Georgia men to significant prison time this week in Macon for federal gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia.

A judge handed the longest sentence to Raikwon Christian, 27, of Macon, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for having a gun while he was on probation for a felony charge, a news release from the attorney’s office read.

When Christian reported to a Macon office concerning an arrest warrant in December of 2021, he left a bag outside the office that had a pistol, his ID and a cell phone, according to the news release. Agents also found pictures of Christian with automatic rifles on his Facebook page, evidence showed.

Agents found more firearms and drugs where the photos were taken after they got a search warrant, evidence showed. The house’s security footage showed several suspected drug deals.

Trayon Brown, 35, also from Macon, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Tuesday for possession of a gun by a felon. Brown led police on a car chase in Macon on June 8, 2022 before he eventually crashed and was caught on foot.

Brown had a semi-automatic pistol with him, and had meth, marijuana and scales in his car, the news release read.

The judge sentenced Gabriel Brown, 34, of Warner Robins to almost six years in prison Monday for similar charges after he pulled a gun in an Oglethorpe home, according to the attorney’s office.

Gabriel pulled the gun and shot at a retreating car after someone shot into the home several times and hit one person with shotgun pellets. Police recognized Gabriel as a felon when they arrived, and he turned over three guns he had in the home. A GBI search revealed a fourth gun later.

It was unclear in the statement when the shooting Gabriel was involved with happened.

All three of the middle Georgia men were sentenced as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods cases, which target convicted felons with guns.