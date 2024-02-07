Three middle school-aged boys arrested after shots fired in Kansas City’s Northland

Three middle school-aged boys have been arrested after shots were fired in the Northland Wednesday afternoon.

The Gladstone Police Department said in a news release that the incident occurred near the 6600 block of North Prospect Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

A firearm was recovered, and all those believed to be involved have been apprehended, according to police.

No injuries or damage to property were reported. Schools nearby were put on a brief lock down while classes continued, according to Capt. Karl Burris, a spokesman for the Gladstone Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550.