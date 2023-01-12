Three middle school students facing charges after shooting at classmates with pellet gun in Auburn

Three middle school students are facing criminal charges after shooting at classmates with a pellet gun in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Police were called by several concerned parents of Auburn Middle School students who stated their kids were “shot” by gel pellets after they got off the bus and were walking home, according to police.

Officers searched the area of Briarcliff Dr. and Bryn Mawr Ave. where they say the calls came from. Once reviewing neighboring surveillance video they were able to narrow down the suspected vehicle to a four-door white sedan.

Police say one of the victims identified one of the suspects, while the vehicle matching the description was located, parked at Auburn High School. Officers looked into the back seat of the sedan and found the ‘Orbeez gel gun’ with orange gel balls, which matched the gel balls left behind at the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and said he quickly admitted to what had occurred and was able to identify the others involved.

All parents of the suspects came into the station and were notified of the criminal charges. At this time all three juveniles, are being charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The Superintendent of Schools, Beth Chamberland was notified.

