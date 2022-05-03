Three middle school students robbed, two at gunpoint, in Seattle

Three middle school students were robbed in two separate incidents, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 4:10 p.m. on May 2, two students were sitting on swings at Brighton Playfield when two men wearing ski masks and black clothing brandished a gun and demanded their backpacks and cellphones.

The students handed over their belongings and the two men fled.

A short time later, a third middle schooler was walking near 35th Avenue South and South Alaska Street when two men wearing ski masks and black clothing walked quickly towards him.

The boy ran down an alleyway, but the two men caught up to him and took his backpack.

Seattle police said they are increasing patrols in the area and detectives are investigating the incidents.

If you have information about these incidents, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-684-5535.