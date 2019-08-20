Three migrant children die of flu in detention with US authorities refusing to give vaccines, as reports of child molesting emerge

At least three migrant children being held in detention centres have died at least in part from the flu, but US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that it does not plan on giving immigrant families it detains vaccines as winter approaches.

The decision has renewed criticism of the squalid conditions in US detention centres, as further reports suggest children are being molested in some sites while in the care of the government.

“In general, due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and the complexities of operating vaccination programmes, neither CBP nor its medical contractors administer vaccinations to those in our custody,” a CBP spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

Dr Jonathan Winickoff, a paediatric professor at Harvard, told CNBC: "I can tell you from personal experience that child deaths are rare events."

He added: "When I learned that multiple children had died in detention from potentially preventable causes, it truly disturbed me. The country needs urgent answers to that question so that children stop dying in detention."

The vaccine issue comes as dozens of families that were separated at the US-Mexico border prepare to sue the federal government, including several that say their young children were abused — sexually, physically, or emotionally — in federally funded foster care.

Those claims are included in at least 38 legal claims that were obtained by the Associated Press, which was able to access some lawsuits before they were made public.

All of those suits together, according to a review by the AP, could leave American taxpayers liable for around $200 million in damages. More than 3,000 children were taken from their parents in recent years, the lawsuits claim, and there could be more plaintiffs added as more come forward. All told, the damages could soar into the billions.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg,” Erik Walsh, an attorney with the firm Arnold & Porter, a pro bono programme, told the AP.

So far, just 18 of the claims have been filed,on behalf of nine families. They total $54 million.