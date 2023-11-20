Three million expected to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike for Thanksgiving
Three million expected to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike for Thanksgiving. 11/20/23
Three million expected to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike for Thanksgiving. 11/20/23
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
Find great savings on a brand-new console, new games, and so much more.
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.
After fourteen years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
Now is a great time to score a YETI travel mug, koozie, bag, and more for up to 50% off for Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Biden looks set to get through his first four years without a recession. Voters may not care. Or will they?
The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.
Acclaimed director and producer Emma Thomas address Spike Lee's 'specific and respectful' critiques of film regarding Japanese perspective.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Expect Brent crude prices to stay relatively flat next year before falling in 2025, say JPMorgan analysts.
The Senate wants the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X, Discord and Snap to testify at an online child sexual exploitation hearing in December.
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.