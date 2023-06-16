Three minors arrested in fire that gutted Lodi Lake bathroom

Jun. 16—The Lodi Police Department announced Wednesday that officers had arrested three juveniles for their involvement in a fire that destroyed the restroom on the north side of Lodi Lake two weeks ago.

The juveniles, who cannot be identified under state law, were arrested this week, police said.

They were taken to Peterson Juvenile Hall in French Camp on suspicion of arson, burglary, conspiracy and felony vandalism, police said.

On June 3 at about 11:57 p.m., the Lodi Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the restroom on the north side of the lake near the boat ramp.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and investigators determined it was a case of arson.

Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Christina Jaromay said there is no solid estimate on the damages yet.

"We will be consulting with a firm to review structural, architectural and electrical damage to determine what if any of the building can be salvaged," she said.

Jaromay added the restrooms did have locks on the doors, which were broken into.

"Sad to see it was kids who did this," Randy Harmon commented on the department's Facebook post. "Sad that Lodi parents aren't doing their job and teaching respect for property. Glad these kids were caught and hope they learn a hard lesson. The parents should have to pay to fix the bathroom."

This is the second case of arson to city property caused by juveniles in recent years.

In October of 2019, two young boys were cited for arson after being caught on surveillance footage leaving the scene of a fire at Zupo Field.

Lodi Fire Department responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019 and found the main grandstand, press box and office engulfed in flames.

The blaze was under control by about 6 p.m., the fire department said, but crews remained on scene until about 8 p.m. that evening.

The point of origin had been determined to be in an area behind the Zupo Field sign that greets spectators as they enter the front gate, and closer to the first base side of the grandstands and office, the fire department said.

Last month, the Lodi City Council approved a more than $4 million contract between AM Stephens Construction, Inc. of Lodi to construct a new press box and grandstands at the century-old stadium.

"I really think the teens would learn a lesson if all three were to clean up the mess and help with the repairs," Denise Hughes commented Wednesday. "It would teach them responsibility, and hopefully turn their lives around. All they will learn in juvy is how to become better criminals, and become more hardened."

Police said the investigation into the restroom fire is still ongoing, as detectives are still identifying additional suspects.