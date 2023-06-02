Three minors charged in Irmo Little League concession stand break-ins

Three minors have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries at the Irmo Little League concession stand at Frairsgate Park, the Irmo Police Department said in a release Friday.

Candy was stolen from the concession stand in three break-ins between April 20 and May 27, according to the release. The burglaries all took place at night, making them a violent crime under South Carolina state law, according to the release.

The burglaries were committed by two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old. All three are changed with between one and two counts of burglary in the second degree, while two are also charged with possession of burglary tools, according to the release.

The charges will be handled by the Richland County Solicitor’s Office Juvenile Division. Due to the individual’s age, their identities have not been released.

“Who steals from the Little League?” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “Irmo Little League is a vital part of our community and teaches our boys and girls teamwork and leadership; not stealing. Whether you are an adult or juvenile, this type of activity will not be tolerated, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”