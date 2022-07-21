Three minors face arson charges from torched gazebo

Jul. 21—Three 14-year-olds have been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a gazebo at east Cobb's Chimney Lakes subdivision.

Firefighters responded to the neighborhood at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads on the afternoon of July 7, the Cobb County Fire Department said. There, they found the gazebo ablaze.

An investigation found "three 14-year-old males at said location" had intentionally lit the gazebo, the fire department said. They have been charged with arson in the third degree and were not identified by name.

Three delinquency complaints against the minors were filed in Cobb County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The fire department is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call 770-499-3869.