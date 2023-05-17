Three minors treated after ingesting CBD gummies, one one charged. CCSO says

New details emerged surrounding a medical emergency where three minors were taken to the hospital after they ingested CBD gummies.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies on May 4, about 8 p.m., responded to 28th Place Southwest, in Golden Gate, in reference to the medical emergency.

When they arrived, they spoke with Valendjie Clerjot, 38, outside the home with the family.

Authorities noted that a child next to her, whose identity wasn't disclosed, was lethargic, not moving, sitting in one of the relatives' arms.

Clerjot told authorities the minors minors ingested the gummies brought home earlier that day, according to the report. CBD gummies are chewy edibles infused with cannabidiol, the mind-altering chemical from cannabis.

She told authorities she found the candy at a home at Naples Garden Inn, put it in a bag and brought it home. One of the children told Clerjot she didn't feel well after she ate the candy.

Clerjot told the minor to go take a shower and lay down, but her condition didn't improve, authorities said. Clerjot checked on the other siblings, who had red eyes and "acting weird."

When authorities recovered the package containing the gummies, they noticed four were left out of the listed 20 pieces.

Adam Fisher, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said no one will face charges.

