Three missing rappers found dead in abandoned Michigan apartment building: report

Three men found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building are likely a group of aspiring rappers who vanished nearly two weeks ago — the same night as a canceled performance.

The bodies were uncovered Thursday night in the basement of Northcourse Apartments in Highland Park, hidden beneath piles of debris and construction material, police sources told The Detroit News. All three victims reportedly suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

In updates shared to Twitter, Michigan State police confirmed “multiple victims” were found in a building at the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and more than likely will be there throughout the night,” MSP continued.

While state troopers stopped short of identifying the men, sources told The Detroit News the remains belong to Armani “Marley Whoop” Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante “B12″ Wicker, 31. None of the rappers have been heard from since Jan. 21, the same night they were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side.

Kelly told his fiancée, Taylor Perrin, they were forced to cancel the show over equipment issues and that he planned to meet up with some friends for an open mic night. Perrin said she lost contact her rapper beau around 7:30 p.m., and her mother, Lorrie Kemp, reported Kelly missing two days later.

Michigan State Troopers said they were able to locate the bodies by obtaining the missing men’s cell phone data, according to The Detroit News. All three of their phones “pinged” to the area near the abandoned apartment complex.