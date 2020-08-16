Three Mississippi cops charged with murder in death of Black man during 2019 takedown

Three Jackson, Mississippi, police officers have been indicted on second-degree murder charges for the fatal beating of a Black man in January 2019.

Officers Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox have all been charged after a grand jury accused them of “eminently dangerous” acts, according to an indictment obtained by WLBT.

Jackson police were canvassing a neighborhood after the fatal shooting of a pastor in a botched robbery hours earlier when they came across 61-year-old George Robinson, sitting in his car.

The three Black officers, who claim they saw Robinson dealing drugs, pulled him out of the vehicle for “noncompliance,” handcuffed him and beat him, including body-slamming him headfirst into pavement and hitting and kicking him in the head and chest, according to the indictment.