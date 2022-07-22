The three mistakes we made trying to beat inflation

Richard Evans
·4 min read
Our anti-inflation Wealth Preserver portfolio is now a year old (we built it up over a period of months but July 2021 was the mid-point of the process) so it’s time to take stock of its performance.

We must admit straight away that it has been disappointing. Overall, with income reinvested, the portfolio has lost 4.1pc of its value. This is bad enough but of course the idea was to keep up with inflation and the consumer prices index stands 9.4pc higher than in June 2021, we heard this week.

We must ask ourselves certain questions. Where and why have we lost money? Is there a fundamental flaw with the portfolio’s construction or can we console ourselves with the thought that nothing has so far permanently lost value and that there is therefore scope for recovery?

Let’s look first at what has performed worst. This is Bitcoin, which has shed £7,232 on an investment of £12,500, or 58pc. Next in terms of pounds and pence were our index-linked gilts, which have lost us £6,224.

Their price has fallen (on a “dirty” basis, which takes into account the index-linking) by 10pc since purchase and, while other holdings have fallen further in percentage terms, the gilts account for a larger loss in pounds because we put more into them – £62,500, or 12.5pc of the total – than into anything else.

Then come three of our stocks, Currys (a loss on a total return basis of £5,163 or 41.3pc), Admiral (£5,090 or 40.7pc) and RWS (£3,941 or 31.5pc), in all cases relative to an investment of £12,500.

After that come Antofagasta (£2,994 relative to £12,500 or 24pc), Triple Point Social Housing (£2,741 on £25,000 invested, or an 11pc loss), then Spirax-Sarco (£2,219 or 17.8pc), WH Smith (£2,166 or 17.3pc), WisdomTree Aluminium ETC (£1,507 or 12.1pc) and the Invesco Bond Income Plus investment trust (£1,441 or 11.5pc), all on an investment of £12,500.

Yellow Cake, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, Worldwide Healthcare, TwentyFour Income fund, the Real Estate Credit Investments fund, Honeycomb Investment Trust, Auto Trader and Urban Logistics Reit made single-digit losses on a total return basis.

The best performer by a mile was Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, the American-listed Chilean lithium miner, which has gained 91pc or £11,368 on a £12,500 investment, followed by gold (£5,946 relative to £50,000 or 11.9pc), both of them helped by the weakness of the pound, then the Greencoat UK Wind investment trust (£4,238 on £25,000 invested or 17pc), the BioPharma Credit listed fund (£2,044 against £12,500 or 16.4pc), thanks again in part to the dollar and to its hefty dividend, and Diageo (£1,273 on £12,500 or 10.2pc).

Single-digit total returns came from Smart Metering Systems, the Residential Secure Income and ICG Enterprise trusts and cash.

In terms of our “baskets” of assets, the worst performer was our shares (17.3pc down), the gilts (10pc in the red) and our four “uncorrelated” assets (4.3pc lower). The “scarcity” assets, gold and Bitcoin, lost 2.1pc as a pair, while the bond funds lost 1.9pc. Gains came from the commodities (11.8pc) and property/infrastructure funds (1.6pc).

Are there any patterns here that will allow us to draw useful conclusions?

First, Bitcoin contributed about 1.5 percentage points to the portfolio’s loss, so perhaps even 2.5pc of the total was too big a bet. Second, had we not put so much into index-linked gilts, but allocated a more typical 5pc, the loss on the portfolio as a whole would be reduced by about half a percentage point, so that looks like another mistake.

Third, our shares clearly did a lot of damage too. As the FTSE 100 is marginally higher than at the time we added our stocks to the portfolio, we must scrutinise our choices. The market has been buoyed by the oil and gas sector, which we avoided – deliberately, with an eye on the longer-term future when carbon-free energy dominates.

We also failed to capitalise on the switch to “value” stocks: our own choices in this area, such as Currys and WH Smith, have fallen heavily. Admiral looked cheap in view of its high yield but it too has fallen badly. RWS and Spirax-Sarco are quality businesses but of a type that’s out of favour.

It’s hard to identify a stock that has truly gone off the rails, as opposed to suffered a fall in its share price. We are therefore inclined to grit our teeth, stick with our choices and wait for a recovery – as we will do with the portfolio as a whole.

