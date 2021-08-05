Three Mitchell residents face over 15 years in prison for burglarizing same apartment twice in one night

Aug. 5—Three Mitchell residents who were charged for a burglary that occurred in early July, in which they collectively stole over $1,000 worth of items from a Mitchell apartment, await trial.

Jazmine Davis, 18; Mahlon Kirkie, 19; and Jerrett Ryant, 18, all of Mitchell; were charged with second degree burglary and grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than $2,500 from the incident that occurred on July 4 at an apartment in Mitchell. According to the affidavit, they allegedly stole two shotguns, ammunition, a laptop and several other valuables.

Early on in the night of July 4, video surveillance footage showed Kirkie and Ryant allegedly kicking the door down to break into the apartment to steal over $1,000 worth of items, causing roughly $480 worth of property damage.

While reviewing the video surveillance footage, Kirkie was seen carrying what Mitchell Police officers say resembled a laptop. Ryant was seen carrying "something long wrapped in a blanket that resembled a firearm," according to the police report.

Following the burglary, video surveillance showed Kirkie and Ryant walking to Davis' residence at 108 N. Davison St. Roughly two hours after the first burglary, Davis joined Kirkie and Ryant to break into the same apartment. Video surveillance showed the three who were later identified as Davis, Kirkie and Ryant, leaving the apartment and heading toward Davis' residence, which is where Kirkie also resided.

Two days after the burglary, Mitchell Police officers located Kirkie and took him in for questioning. The police report says Kirkie "admitted to breaking into the victim's apartment" by kicking the door down and stealing one of the shotguns. Ryant also admitted to authorities that he broke into the apartment and stole guns as well.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at the residence where Davis and Kirkie were living, which allegedly led to officers finding "methamphetamine, a scale and other baggies."

Kirkie and Davis were charged with second degree burglary, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Kirkie faces an additional charge in connection to the burglary for impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer.

During felony court proceedings at the Davison County Public Safety Center recently, Kirkie and Davis pleaded not guilty to all charges. Second degree burglary is a class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison with a $30,000 fine, while grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than $2,500 is a class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Kirkie could face up to 23 years in prison with a $30,000 fine, while Davis could face a maximum of up to 17 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, if found guilty on all charges. They are both scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless a change of plea is made prior to trial.

Ryant was charged with second degree burglary and grand theft from the alleged incident. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in October unless a change of plea is made. Ryant also could face up to 17 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

In late June, Kirke and Davis were charged with another burglary that allegedly occurred at Domino's Pizza in Mitchell. According to the police report, Kirkie and Davis broke into Domino's through the drive-thru window of the restaurant along Sanborn Boulevard and stole frozen chicken wings and pizza crust from the freezer. Authorities say they stole roughly $129 worth of items from inside Domino's on June 26.

Video surveillance footage was used to identify both Davis and Kirkie allegedly committing the burglary. Davis admitted to "breaking into Domino's with Kirkie" and stealing frozen chicken wings and pizza crust, according to the police report. During a search warrant, authorities located the pizza crust and chicken wings in the freezer inside Davis' residence, which had the Domino's label on them.

Davis and Kirkie were both charged with third degree burglary and second degree petty theft for the alleged Domino's robbery.