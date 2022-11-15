Three MLGW employees robbed on the job, company says

Three Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water employees were robbed while on duty on Friday, November 11, MLGW told FOX13.

The robbery happened on North Woodlake Circle around 8:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MLGW said that none of the employees were injured in the robbery. But, Memphis Police said that those employees did have their phones and wallets stolen by the two gunmen.

Later that day, police said one of those employees got a notification saying that a photo had been uploaded to the Cloud from their stolen phone.

Memphis Police asked anyone who recognizes this person of interest to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

MLGW issued the following statement regarding the robbery of the three employees.

“MLGW stresses the importance of situational awareness and identifying potential threats when working in the field so that our employees go home the same way they came to work.”

