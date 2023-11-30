Three Monroe County judges reappointed to serve

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Chief Judges Mark S. Braunlich of the 38th Circuit Court, Cheryl E. Lohmeyer of the Monroe County Probate Court and Michael C. Brown of First District Court have been reappointed by the Michigan Supreme Court. Their two-year appointments commence Jan. 1, 2024.

The Chief Judge is the presiding officer of the court and is responsible for caseload management, disposition of judicial workloads, supervision of all court personnel, management of finances and other critical functions. The Chief Judge also represents the court in it relations with the county government, Michigan Supreme Court, the bar, the general public and the media. They meet on a regular basis to collaborate and discuss court operations.

Judge Mark S. Braunlich

From 2003 to 2014, Judge Braunlich served as a District Court Judge before being appointed to the Circuit Court bench in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He has served as the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court since Jan. 1, 2022.

“I am fortunate to have the support and cooperation of my fellow Circuit Court colleagues – Judges Daniel S. White and William Paul Nichols – as we collaboratively improve our community,” Braunlich said in a written statement.

Judge Cheryl E. Lohmeyer

Judge Lohmeyer began serving as a probate and family court judge in early 2014. Since Jan. 1, 2018 , she has served as the Chief Judge of the Probate Court.

“I am grateful for the confidence that the Michigan Supreme Court has placed in me to lead the court in the administration of justice,” Lohmeyer said. “I’m so proud that the probate and juvenile divisions continue to adapt to serve the public effectively, providing excellent public service.”

Judge Michael C. Brown

In 2018, Judge Brown was appointed to the District Court bench and reelected in 2020. He has served as the Chief Judge of the District Court since Sept. 1, 2022.

“It is a great honor to be reappointed as Chief Judge,” Brown said. “We have a strong, collaborative relationship among the district court judges, and I’m looking forward to working with them and our staff to continue to improve and modernize the court.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Three Monroe County judges reappointed to serve