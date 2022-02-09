After a three-month search, Broward names its interim as permanent schools superintendent

The Broward School Board Wednesday named Vickie Cartwright, who has served as interim superintendent since August, as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

At the downtown Fort Lauderdale meeting that lasted for three hours and featured interviews with Cartwright and Michael Gaal, the two finalists, the School Board voted 8-1 to keep Cartwright as the next leader of the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second largest in the state, serving more than 260,000 students and employing more than 30,000.

Board member Lori Alhadeff cast the dissenting vote. The first vote was 7-2, with Board Member Ann Murray joining Alhadeff in the dissent. But Murray changed her vote to affirmative in an effort to make the vote unanimous.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 9, 2022 - Michael Gaal answers questions from members of the Broward County School Board during a school board meeting to pick the next superintendent.

Cartwright, who will be the district’s first woman superintendent, most recently served as the superintendent for the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, public school system, with about 9,700 students. But she spent most of her career in with Orange County Public Schools, which encompasses Orlando and is the ninth-largest school district in the U.S. with about 209,000 students.

“I am humbled. I am honored, and I am looking forward to continuing to serve this school district and to serve this School Board as well. Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity,’’ said Cartwright, who has 26 years of education experience.

The School Board hired Cartwright in late July as interim head to replace Robert Runcie, who resigned following his grand jury perjury indictment in April. She makes $275,00 as interim and will negotiate a new contract with the School Board.

Originally, the board stipulated that the interim superintendent could not apply for for the permanent position, but then backtracked in early November, allowing her to run for the top spot.

In redo meeting, Broward County School Board picks 3, not 4, superintendent candidates to interview

Cartwright bested Gaal, a retired Air Force Colonel whose educational experience including serving as the deputy chancellor of DC Public Schools.

Story continues

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 9, 2022 - Michael Gaal greets attendees the Broward school Board meeting where he will answer questions.

I’m so grateful to my husband and son for their ongoing support. pic.twitter.com/YZx8Zvtpcs — Vickie Cartwright (@suptvcartwright) February 9, 2022

Her official hiring wrapped up an about three-month national search process, spearheaded by Ray and Associates, a company that specializes in educational recruitment.

School Board member Nora Rupert said she chose Cartwright because she prefers her vast classroom experience over Gaal’s varied record. Gaal spent the last three years in sales for an educational tech company and said in his application he decided to return to district leadership after seeing many superintendents retire or leave because of the pandemic. He also had worked as chief of staff for the Oakland Public Schools in California.

Rupert also praised Cartwright for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that said districts must give parents the full power to opt out of mask mandates last summer.

“She had a courageous and calm countenance when she stood in front of the Department of Education, backed us up, and, for me, Broward County needs someone who’s courageous and calming at the same time,” Rupert said.

Cartwright received a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Florida in 1992, followed by a master’s degree in music education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1995.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 9, 2022 - Dr. Vickie Cartwright answers questions from members of the Broward County School Board during a school board meeting to pick the next superintendent.

In 1997, she acquired an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, again from the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1998, she capped her professional learning with a third degree from that Mississippi university: a Ph.D. in educational administration and supervision.

She launched her career as a band director, assistant principal and principal for middle and high schools in Mississippi and Texas.

Broward School Board rejects naming interim superintendent permanent, wants public input

From 2001 to 2003, she taught music to students at Hunter’s Creek Elementary School in Orlando. From 2002 to 2018, she taught education courses at the University of Central Florida.

She first joined the Orange County school district in 2003, where she worked about three years as the program specialist for exceptional student education. In 2006, she was promoted to senior administrator for accountability, research, and assessment. in 2011, she rose to senior director for accountability, research and assessment.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 9, 2022 - Dr. Vickie Cartwright answers questions from members of the Broward County School Board during a school board meeting to pick the next superintendent.

In 2013, she became the associate superintendent for exceptional student education there and held that title until 2018, when she moved to Wisconsin. That’s where she hailed from when she arrived to South Florida last summer.

She has been married to Carl Cartwright for 30 years and has a son, Dylan, who recently graduated from college.