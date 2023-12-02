Three months after Jacksonville boy hit, killed by a car, his brother dies the same way

Three months after Jason and Shawnee Penkacik lost their 12-year-old son Brighton in a pedestrian accident on Jacksonville’s Westside, tragedy has struck the family again.

In a social media post Friday morning, Jason Penkacik announced that another son, 25-year-old Dalton Penkacik, was killed in an overnight hit-and-run accident just 2.5 miles from where his younger brother died just weeks ago.

At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Jacksonville police officer en route to another call for service discovered a man in his mid-20s lying across the inside southbound lane in the 4500 block of Blanding Boulevard, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office briefing. The man, whose name was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

Police said the driver who struck the man "fled the scene without rendering aid, calling for help, or reporting the incident.” Based on evidence at the scene of the crash, police said they believe the suspect was driving a Volkswagen vehicle.

Hours later, Jason Penkacik the man killed in the incident as his son, Dalton: “Every day is a blessing! Hug your kids and tell them you love them. This morning my 25 year old son Dalton Penkacik ... was killed walking to work in a hit and run. This is the three month anniversary of his 12 year old brother Brighton dying walking in his way to school,” Penkacik wrote in a Facebook post. “This has been such a tough year and I appreciate any prayers for our family because they are needed.”

Brighton was struck and killed on Friday, Sept. 1, as he walked to school.

According to police, Brighton and a younger brother were walking on a Lane Avenue sidewalk on their way to catch a bus to school when a dog started chasing the two brothers. After the younger of them stopped, Brighton ran into the roadway in an effort to escape the dog and was struck by a Chevrolet Cruz whose driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police in their investigation.

A day after the accident, Shawnee Penkacik identified her son as the boy killed in the crash and told Times-Union news partner First Coast News that Brighton "was the brightest light in our family of 12 kids. He had abundant joy and because he walked to school, [he] is gone way too soon."

Brighton’s death marked the 126th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2023, police said; Dalton’s death was the city’s 166th traffic fatality this year.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information about Friday’s incident please contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville family loses second son to pedestrian accident