Three months in: A timeline of how COVID-19 has unfolded in the US

It was three months ago Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S.

In the weeks since, health officials have confirmed hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases across the nation and tens of thousands of deaths. Millions more Americans have lost their jobs, and tens of millions are living under stay-at-home orders.

As we continue to learn more about the virus and grapple with the affects of the pandemic, here's a look back on how the outbreak began, and how it has unfolded in the U.S. so far.

Before arriving in the US, the virus spread through China and abroad

Various reports suggest that the first case arose in Wuhan, China, toward the end of 2019, though some reports point to cases in early December. Dec. 30: Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, alerted physicians about the emergence of a SARS-like illness. He was later detained by police on charges of spreading rumors.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported 27 cases of viral pneumonia. Jan. 1: Wuhan officials closed down the Huanan seafood market, which is thought to be linked to the first group of cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recognized the viral pneumonia internally during a meeting of China's highest council. Jan. 11: China reported its first death.

Thailand confirmed the first known case of the coronavirus outside China. Jan. 14: Top Chinese officials determined they likely were facing a pandemic, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. In the following days, Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people.

Jan.17: Airport screenings

The CDC began implementing public health entry screening at San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) airports. The CDC would later add screening at two more airports Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago (ORD).

Jan. 21: First case confirmed in US

The CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of a new coronavirus that had killed six people so far in China. The Washington state man in his 30s returned from Wuhan a week earlier, on Jan. 15. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, called the news "concerning," particularly in light of reports that the virus has begun to spread from person to person.

Jan. 23: Wuhan locks down

Chinese authorities locked down at least three cities with a combined population of more than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel period.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declined to categorize the coronavirus as a global health emergency, saying there is no evidence of human-to-human infection outside China.

Jan. 24: First cases in Europe

French health officials confirmed the first three cases in Europe.

In China, the Lunar New Year holiday began. Public transportation halted for roughly 36 million people in 13 cities in central China, including Wuhan. Authorities in Wuhan said they were constructing a 1,000-bed hospital like one built in Beijing during a SARS outbreak, a similar respiratory virus.

President Donald Trump thanked China on Twitter for its efforts to contain the disease. "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!" he said in a post.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., urged the Trump administration to declare a public health emergency and sent a letter to the CDC requesting information about the agency’s plan to combat the virus. "We have to get serious about the threat of coronavirus coming from China," Scott said in a press release.

Jan. 24: Americans told 'risk is low'

Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comments on the risk to Americans. "We don't want the American public to be worried about this because their risk is low," Fauci said. "On the other hand, we are taking this very seriously and are dealing very closely with Chinese authorities."

Many health professionals argued that the flu poses a greater threat than the coronavirus.

Jan. 28: 'Monitoring' since December

Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services and chairman of the coronavirus task force, told reporters during a press briefing that the U.S. has "been monitoring this virus and preparing a response since back in December."

Jan. 29: 195 Americans return from China

The first group of passengers returned to the U.S. from China. They were expected to remain under observation for up to three days as they were screened, a CDC official said. The American passengers flew into California from Wuhan, with a stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, where they had also been screened.