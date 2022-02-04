Three Mopars Stand Out In A Field Of Rotting Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting.

As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.

First, on the list is a classic 1971 Plymouth GTX accompanied by a blue 1971 Plymouth Satellite. We also bring up the Satellite because they both follow the same design language, which became popular in the early 1970s. Under the hood of the GTX once sat a beautiful 440 ci V8 engine rated at around 375 horsepower. Like many of the cars on the lot, the GTX also has a four-speed manual transmission which was the perfect performance option. A group of bees has surrounded and nested in the car, and one can only assume that they are attracted to the Curious Yellow paint job.

Another fantastic car that has found its way to a quiet death in this field of broken-down automobiles is a 1956 Chevrolet Wagon. This vehicle seems to take after the Nomad, Bel Air, and other Tri-Five vehicles. A thick green layer of dirt covers the car and shows that it hasn't driven since 1985. Finally, we have a couple of the second-generation GM pony cars from the late 1970s. The focus in the video is a Camaro, but we like to look at the blue 1976(ish) Pontiac Firebird that sits next to it. While not many people think about the second-generation firebird as a perfect-looking car, we believe it's an underappreciated piece of automotive design and style.

