Three more AP courses, JROTC coming to Brighton High

BRIGHTON — Brighton High School is adding four new courses after receiving approval from the Brighton Board of Education.

The board unanimously approved four new high school courses Dec. 11, including AP Micro Economics, AP Macro Economics, AP Comparative Government and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps) — according to a district news release.

The three AP classes are College Board courses. The district is now offering 19 AP courses to students. More than half of BHS students who graduate take at least one AP course, said BAS Superintendent Matt Outlaw.

“These are outstanding courses that can have great value for any student on any pathway,” Outlaw said.

The Navy still needs to approve the JROTC course, according to BAS, but the district expects that approval prior to student enrollment for next school year.

BAS Board Treasurer John Conely led the effort to launch the JROTC course, working with the Livingston County Board of Commissioners to secure funding. The school board passed a resolution of support in September. The school must garner a minimum of 10 enrolled students and approval by a corresponding branch of the U.S. Armed Forces by the end of January.

‘We appreciate the hard work done by Mr. Conely to get the ball rolling and to make this an option for students for the 2024-25 school year,” Outlaw said. “We also appreciate the support of the county commissioners.”

JROTC will be a one-hour elective course combining classwork and drills.

“Some students may have a strong interest in pursuing admission to a military academy, an ROTC college scholarship or enlisting in the military,” Outlaw said. “Other students may wish to have the experience without continuing in the future. Both options are fine and there are no long-term commitments for choosing JROTC as an elective course.”

