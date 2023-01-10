Three more arrested in local man's death

Jan. 9—THOMASVILLE — Police in a West Virginia city have arrested three people in the fatal shooting there of a Thomasville man this past November.

Marquise McLean, 35, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Mercer Mall in Bluefield, West Virginia. Initially a 17-year-old male from Princeton was arrested in the shooting, though his name wasn't released because of his age.

Last week the Mercer County Sheriff's Office made further arrests after examining video footage of the shooting, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph newspaper. Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield were all charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.