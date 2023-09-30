Three more buses with migrants arrive in L.A.

Three buses filled with migrants arrived in Los Angeles on Friday, making the 17th, 18th and 19th buses to arrive in L.A. since June. A third of all the migrants that have arrived in L.A. via bus have been children. L.A. Welcomes Collective confirmed the arrival of the buses Friday morning, all three from Texas, including one from Brownsville and two from Del Rio. There were a total of 109 migrants that arrived on the buses, the organization said. While complete demographics have not been made available, the migrants come from Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/17th-18th-and-19th-buses-with-migrants-arrive-in-l-a/

