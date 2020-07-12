Three more cases of Dengue fever confirmed in the Keys

The Florida Keys has three new cases of the mosquito-borne disease Dengue fever, bringing the total number of cases to 14 this year, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.

All the transmissions so far have been in the same general area of Key Largo, according to the health department.

The agency’s Division of Disease Control and Health protection is in the process of an epidemiological study to try determining the origin and extent of the infections, according to a health department press release.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has intensified its efforts of killing both larvae and adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the area.

The female Aedes aegypti spreads the virus with her bite. The invasive bug also spreads yellow fever, Zika and chikungunya.

Symptoms of the illness include severe muscle aches and pains, fever and sometimes a rash, according to the health department.

Miami-Dade County has had one confirmed case of Dengue fever this year, the health department said earlier this week.

Mosquito Control and health officials urge residents to help stop the spread of Dengue fever by eliminating the types of places the mosquitoes breed -- anything with standing fresh water.

This means overturning and removing empty pots, buckets, trash cans, recycling bins, pet bowls and children’s toys.

People who maintain bromeliads, hanging plants and bird feeders should flush them with fresh water. Boat owners should also check their tarps for standing water.