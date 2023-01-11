Three more catalytic converters pilfered this weekend

Jan. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Three more catalytic converters were stolen over the weekend, bringing the total number of thefts to 13 reported this month.

The Traverse City Police Department received a call Monday morning that three catalytic converters had been stolen from cars parked in the 2000 block of Traverse Field Drive sometime over the weekend.

These thefts follow a surge of catalytic converter larcenies that have plagued Grand Traverse County this past month.

Police reports said one was stolen off a box truck.

According to Lt. Matt Richmond, catalytic converter larcenies in the area first started a couple of years ago, and have been occurring periodically ever since. Richmond said since the final report was not done, he could not confirm the make or model of the other two vehicles involved.

The reason why these thefts are spiking now? "There's something that's in it that's worth money," he said.

Richmond said his best advice for businesses trying to protect against these thefts is to park vehicles inside, if possible, or keep them in a well-lit or fenced-in area and invest in security measures, including cameras.

No arrests in these thefts have been made. The cases remain under investigation.