Three more charged in connection with Alcorn County homicide

May 7—CORINTH — Following the arrest of a New Albany man for a May 1 fatal shooting in Alcorn County, authorities have arrested the suspect's mother, girlfriend and accomplice.

A motorist discovered the body of Quantavis T. Fernando, 22, on a rural Alcorn County road in the early morning hours of May 1. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The initial investigation led investigators to charge Courtland Alexander Bradley, 25, of New Albany, with murder. He had been arrested May 2 on unrelated charges in Union County. The following day, he was transported to the Alcorn County Jail

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said as the investigation continued, it led to the additional arrests.

The suspect's mother, Kimberly L. Bradley, 54, of New Albany, was arrested Wednesday, May 4, with the help of Union County authorities, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The same day, the suspect's girlfriend, Keayrah C. Edmontson, 21, of Corinth, was arrested. She is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder and her bond was set at $100,000.

On Friday May 6, Alcorn County investigators, with assistance of the Corinth-Alcorn County SWAT team, conducted a search warrant at residence in the 1400 block of Horton Street in Corinth. At that time, authorities arrested Lamon D. West Jr., 29, of Corinth, charging him with murder. He is still awaiting his initial appearance in Justice Court.

The shooting victim also lived on Horton Street in south Corinth.

A motorist discovered Fernando's body on County Road 182 in the Hopewell community, east of Corinth near the Tishomingo County line, and called the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Responding deputies and investigators discovered a Black male with a gunshot wound deceased in the roadway. The crime is believed to have happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday May 1, Caldwell said.

After Courtland Bradley was detained, authorities were able to locate a vehicle believed to have been used during the killing. Evidence found inside the black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta reportedly links it to the crime.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Bradley. The state could revoke any probation/supervised release and force him to serve the remainder of any sentence in a state prison while he awaits these new charges.

