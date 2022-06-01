Three more are charged in connection with O’Fallon restaurant murder

Two additional suspects have been charged in connection with the May 22 shooting death of an O’Fallon man on the parking lot of a popular O’Fallon restaurant.

Nathan T. Smith , 17, of 46 Brookhill Street in Collinsville, is the third person to be charged with the first-degree murder of Ivan D. Marshall, 20, an employee at Bella Milano Italian restaurant. Nina Smith, 38, also of Collinsivlle, was charged with obstructing justice, destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive.

Nathan Smith is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center on a $2 million bond. The elder Smith is being held on $90,000 bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

Two Cahokia Heights women, Nautica Young, 18, and Darrayvia Crump, 18 of the 1800 block of St. Michael Drive in Cahokia Heights, were previously charged with first-degree murder. Both are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

Another juvenile also was arrested in connection with the case and is being held on other charges at the juvenile detention center, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which led the investigation.

Investigators believe Marshall was targeted by the group and that the shooting was not random, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Major Case Squad.

O’Fallon police responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of Bella Milano in the 400 block of Regency Park came at about 10 p.m. on May 22. Officers there found Marshall, who had been shot. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Police released a security photo of an early model four-door, light gold or tan sedan, which investigators believe may be connected to the crime. It still isn’t clear if the photos played a part in the arrests.