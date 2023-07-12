Three more charged in inmate assault cover-up

Jul. 12—ASHLAND — Three more correctional officers have been implicated in the cover-up of the assault of a restrained inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in 2018.

In April, Randy L. Nickell, James D. Benish, Jeffery T. Havens and Derek A. Mays had all entered guilty pleas to various charges for either directly participating in the assault or falsifying records and lying to federal investigators in the days following.

Per court documents filed in U.S. District Court, the inmate — who is unnamed in available records, was taken to a shower stall on July 24, 2018 — where he was stomped, kicked and punched by correctional officers while restrained by handcuffs and leg shackles.

The four previous defendants had their sentencing postponed, as U.S. attorneys said there were additional targets in the investigation.

As of last week, three more co-defendants, Eric L. Nantell, Randall T. Dennis and Nathan M. Cantrell, have been arraigned on charges correlating to the cover-up of the beating.

According to court documents, Nantell, who was a sergeant and supervisor at the time, is charged with the deprivation of civil rights under the color of law, two counts of tampering with a witness, victim or informant and one count of making false statements.

Per information filed against Nantell, he failed to intervene during the inmates assault and later told his supervisor he never witnessed other correctional officers using excessive force — despite prosecutors alleging he witnessed the entirety of it.

As the investigation progressed to involving outside agencies, Nantell didn't stray from his story, telling a detective with Kentucky State Police and an FBI agent he had no information to aid in the investigation.

Nantell reportedly said the inmate sustained injuries by being placed on the ground, but failed to mention he was stomped, kicked and punched about the body, face and head while lying face down and unresisting.

Nantell is scheduled for arraignment in Pikeville on Thursday (this) afternoon.

Randall T. Dennis, another correctional officer, is charged with depriving of civil rights under the color of law and is accused by U.S. attorneys of participating in the assault and failing to intervene to protect the inmate.

Records show a plea agreement has been entered, but the details of his charges and correlating punishment are unavailable in accessible documents.

Dennis will be officially sentenced along with the previous four officers on Dec. 11 in Ashland.

Cantrell is the last of the new charges, accused of falsifying records in a federal investigation and three counts of knowingly engaging in misleading conduct in order to delay or prevent communication of a federal offense.

According to information filed against Cantrell, he falsely "wrote and signed an occurrence report intended to cover up the assault."

Cantrell reportedly omitted from the report he witnessed the assault and told a supervisor the inmate was combative and kicked at officers — despite the investigation later revealing the inmate's legs were shackled at the time of the assault.

Additional documents state Cantrell told the same story to Kentucky State Police and internal investigators.

Cantrell entered a guilty plea on July 7, but like Dennis, it is currently unavailable in the record.

Cantrell's sentencing will also occur Dec. 11.

For the previous four that have already entered guilty pleas, Nickell and Mays agreed to a suggested punishment between 10 to 16 months incarcerated, with half to be probated, after admitting to falsifying records and lying to investigators.

Havens, actually accused of striking the inmate, faces a 30- to 37-month punishment recommendation.

Benish also faces 30- to 37-month incarceration after admitting to knowing the other officer's conduct was unlawful and a use of force violation.

