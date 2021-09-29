Three more energy firms go bust amid gas price rise

Smart meter

Three more small energy suppliers have gone bust amid the surge in wholesale gas prices, the regulator Ofgem has said.

Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy said they would stop trading on Wednesday.

The trio are the latest companies to go under as soaring gas prices make price promises to customers undeliverable.

Together, the suppliers represent less than 1% of the UK market, Ofgem said.

Enstroga supplies gas and electricity to about 6,000 domestic customers, while Igloo has about 179,000 customers. Symbio Energy has 48,000 UK customers and a small number of non-domestic customers.

The three energy supplies follow six others which have collapsed in recent weeks. A total of more than 1.72m customers have been affected.

Ofgem said customers of Entroga, Igloo and Symbio would continue to receive energy supplies and any credit to their accounts would be protected.

Affected customers will switched to a new tariff by Ofgem and be contacted by their new supplier, the regulator said.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: "Ofgem's number one priority is to protect customers.

"I want to reassure customers of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy that they do not need to worry.

"Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime. You can rely on your energy supply as normal."