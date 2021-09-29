Three more energy firms go bust amid gas price rise

·1 min read
Smart meter
Smart meter

Three more small energy suppliers have gone bust amid the surge in wholesale gas prices, the regulator Ofgem has said.

Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy said they would stop trading on Wednesday.

The trio are the latest companies to go under as soaring gas prices make price promises to customers undeliverable.

Together, the suppliers represent less than 1% of the UK market, Ofgem said.

Enstroga supplies gas and electricity to about 6,000 domestic customers, while Igloo has about 179,000 customers. Symbio Energy has 48,000 UK customers and a small number of non-domestic customers.

The three energy supplies follow six others which have collapsed in recent weeks. A total of more than 1.72m customers have been affected.

Ofgem said customers of Entroga, Igloo and Symbio would continue to receive energy supplies and any credit to their accounts would be protected.

Affected customers will switched to a new tariff by Ofgem and be contacted by their new supplier, the regulator said.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: "Ofgem's number one priority is to protect customers.

"I want to reassure customers of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy that they do not need to worry.

"Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime. You can rely on your energy supply as normal."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

    Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…

  • China Power Crunch Unleashes Turmoil in Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the Ci

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • A Midwest grocery chain said a 'challenging labor market' prompted plans to close most of its 111 stores an hour early every day. It's also paying bonuses of up to $600 to some workers.

    Schnucks on Monday said the labor market and "evolving customer shopping patterns" prompted a decision to shorten operating hours.

  • American Airlines transitioning Triad reservations center to permanent home-based work

    With two-thirds of its Winston-Salem reservations agents already working from home, American Airlines decides to transition all its employees there to permanently remote.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Over half of Canadian businesses struggling to find workers: report

    "If we don't work to fix this labour shortage problem, it's going to limit our economic growth for the next few years," says BDC's chief economist.

  • The Global Natural Gas Crunch May Switch Off Lights in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan only started importing liquefied natural gas six years ago, but its growing dependence on the super-chilled fuel is starting to turn into a nightmare.The surge in global gas prices due to shortages in Europe has pushed Asian LNG to records for the time of year. That’s forced Pakistan to pay the most ever for spot shipments to top up supply under long-term contracts, or even forgo them altogether.The shortfall means the nation will “definitely” suffer power outages over th

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Make the Most of Soaring Natural Gas Prices with These 5 Plays (revised)

    Soaring energy prices and cheap valuations make this group attractive.

  • Fidelity bringing another 1,500 new jobs to Research Triangle Park

    Looking for a job? Thousands of new jobs are soon coming to RTP.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Ford sued by EEOC for allegedly refusing to hire pregnant woman at Chicago Heights stamping plant

    Ford Motor Co. is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly refusing to allow a south suburban woman to begin working at its stamping plant in Chicago Heights after learning she was pregnant. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Chicago federal court, alleges Edwina Smith received a conditional offer of employment from Ford in June 2019. Smith disclosed her pregnancy ...

  • Three more energy suppliers collapse - live updates

    Sterling sinks under $1.35 as stagflation fears grip markets Where did all our petrol stations go? FTSE 100 jumps 0.8pc with Astrazeneca top riser US stock futures point to rebound for Wall Street Auction to settle £7bn Morrisons battle Jeremy Warner: Things are finally looking up for a Covid-ravaged Rolls-Royce Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter