Three more Florida residents charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Three additional Florida residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The trio, all from Saint Cloud, is accused of traveling to Washington alongside Oath Keepers and storming the capitol building, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in a press release issued Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida also assisted in the prosecution.

Leslie Gray, 56, Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband, Luis Hallon, face multiple charges. Gray and Isaacs face at least one felony.

Isaacs applied to join the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 and solicited herself as a paramedic, according to the Justice Department. Oath keepers are often current or former members of the military, law enforcement and other public safety occupations.

Court documents allege Gray took video while inside the Capitol, which captured her yelling "traitor" repeatedly at nearby law enforcement officers.

Leading: Florida still has the most people facing January 6 insurrection charges. It’s not even close.

Politics: Florida leads nation in QAnon-identified candidates, most considered longshots

"I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … I don’t know what we are doing now but we are in here. We’ve taken it," Gray said at one point, say federal prosecutors.

Issacs, meanwhile, sent out text messages detailing the experience. Issacs later deleted the texts, though FBI agents later recovered a portion of them.

“Delete anything I sent you please," Issacs wrote in one message. "Feds are going after people hard.”

Florida leads the in nation in Capitol riot arrests. The latest additions raise the total of arrested Floridians to 94. Texas ranks second in the nation with 72 residents facing capitol riot charges.

Florida still has the most people facing January 6 insurrection charges. It’s not even close.

Story continues

Florida is also home to more than a third of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Both are groups associated with far-right ideologies, per the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what to expect about upcoming January 6 hearings

More than 840 have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, according to the Justice Department. More than 250 faces charges of impeding or assaulting law enforcement officers.

Investigations into the Jan. 6 riot are ongoing. The "Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol" unveiled new details about the riot last week during a nationally televised prime-time public hearing, which garnered a TV audience of more than 20 million

The hearings, which are ongoing, refute former President Donald Trump's claims of rampant election fraud.

Jason Delgado is a reporter for the USA Today Network-Florida. He's based in Tallahassee. Reach him at JDelgado@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Three Florida residents arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6