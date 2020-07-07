Three more hand sanitizers on FDA’s ‘toxic’ list. One already on the list gets recalled

The FDA’s warning list of hand sanitizers that have methanol or might have methanol grew by three as one sanitizer on the list got recalled Monday night.

ITECH 361 recalled 18,940 bottles of 1-liter bottles of All-Clean Hand Sanitizer. All-Clean is on the list out of association, “purported to be made at the same (Eskbiochem SA de CV) facility,” the FDA said, as two hand sanitizers in which the FDA found methanol. That’s how the list started with nine Eskbiochem-made sanitizers, two of which have since been recalled.

People with questions about the recall can email Corina Enriquez corina@itech361.com or call her at 888-405-4442, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

The same guilt by association snared three brands from AAA Cosmetica. The FDA claims it found methanol in bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer. So, the agency threw that on the list along with facility mates LumiSkin (4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles) and QualitaMed.

All the companies on the methanol warning are based in Mexico.

“Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA said. “Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects.”

