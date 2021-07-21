Three more jurors seated in murder trial

Jul. 21—LOCKPORT — Niagara County prosecutors and defense attorneys for two men charged in the murder of a popular South End merchant slogged through a second day of jury selection on Tuesday in State Supreme Court in Lockport.

At the end of the day, they had selected three more jurors to hear the case against accused killers William McEnnis and William Coleman, both charged in the slaying of convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid. That brings the total number of jurors selected over two days to six.

The lawyers will need to pick another half dozen jurors and at least two alternates before opening statements and testimony can begin in the case.

Alsaid's family has been waiting for the start of jury selection in the trial to arrive. It's been more than two and a half years since "Poppy" was gunned down in his Niagara Street convenience store.

The trial is expected to take four weeks to complete, because in addition to Alsaid's murder, Coleman and McEnnis are also being tried on charges that stem from two other violent robberies.

McEnnis, 36, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, and Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, are are each facing two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Alsaid on Nov. 21, 2018.

The two men, were each on parole at the time of Alsaid's murder, after serving 10 years in prison on charges related to a violent robbery in Buffalo. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been held without bail while awaiting trial.

Coleman and McEnnis are also accused of holding up a 7-Eleven on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls at gunpoint not long after the murder of Alsaid.

And the two parolees have also been charged in connection with the robbery of a Falls man on Ninth Street, 11 days before the Bridgeway Market homicide. In that case, prosecutors say, McEnnis and Coleman stole the man's wallet and then shot him in the hip.

Police and prosecutors have released few details about the robbery-homicide. They have charged that McEnnis and Coleman entered Alsaid's store and emptied the register before shooting the popular neighborhood merchant.

Alsaid was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died from his wounds.