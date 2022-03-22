Three more teens charged with murder in connection with shooting, Richland sheriff says

Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teen in Richland County earlier this month.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have been charged with murder in the case. The 15-year-old also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The suspects’ names were withheld by the sheriff’s department because of their age.

Those arrests follow the previous arrest in the case of a 16-year-old. That 16-year old was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry. All four of the teenage suspects were taken to the juvenile wing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to some woods near the 2400 block of Kneece Road just before 7:45 p.m. on March 7, after getting a report someone had been shot. Upon arrival, they found a deceased 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woods where the body was found is in the area between Decker Boulevard and Richland Northeast High School.